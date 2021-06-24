Advertisement

Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.(Blaine County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:03 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Three were sent to the hospital following a rollover crash on State Highway 75 at milepost 102, just south of the U.S. Highway 20 Timmerman junction.

Blaine County Sheriff deputies responded to Tuesday’s crash, which occurred just after noon.

Samson O. Akwenuke, age 18 of Twin Falls, was driving a 2004 gold Honda Pilot traveling northbound on Hwy 75 with Andrew J. Shaw, also 18 and of Twin Falls, and a male juvenile backseat passenger.

The sheriff’s office reports as the SUV was going down Timmerman Hill, it went off the road. Akwenuke overcorrected, causing the car to cross both lanes of travel and roll multiple times off the southside of the roadway. The backseat juvenile passenger was ejected.

Akwenuke, was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and later released with non-life-threatening injuries. Shaw was airlifted to St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho with serious injuries. The juvenile passenger was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls and remains in critical condition.

Akwenuke and Shaw were both wearing seatbelts. It’s unknown if the child was, due to the nature of the rollover.

The crash remains under investigation.

