Worker shortage impacting Cassia County schools

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While driving around the Magic Valley, it is likely you will see signs from numerous businesses suggesting they are hiring. One field that is struggling to keep up in this competitive job market is education.

“In the past, school districts had the luxury of being one of the first places when people looked for jobs,” said Debbie Critchfield of the Cassia County School District.

That, however, is no longer the case. Following wage inflations statewide, school districts have not been able to keep up with salaries offered by businesses in the private sector.

The result has been a flurry of job openings. In Cassia County, for example, the school district currently has 87 advertised vacancies. Of those openings, nearly 20 are for certified teaching positions. Another quarter of those open positions are coaching jobs.

“We have also needed to hire people to fix buses, and in the past, we’ve needed to fire custodial services,” said Critchfield. “The school system itself takes in more than the certified teacher, and those are some of the most challenging positions to fill.”

According to the Cassia County School District’s Substitute Coordinator Dawn Hymas, the pandemic also played a role in school employment vacancies, as some were wary of working in close quarters within a school environment.

Some roles like substitute teaching, however, could be of interest to those looking for a flexible work schedule.

“It’s very flexible. You choose your hours. You don’t work weekends. You have holidays off. You have Christmas off,” said Hymas.

In the meantime, the stress lies on current teachers, who face the potential of instructing large classes and not having the necessary support should they need a day off.

