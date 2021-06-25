Drones a rising cause of firefighting disruptions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As drones continue to rise in popularity, some drone pilots have taken to flying their aircraft near natural disasters in order to get an up-close look at the event.

The consequences of doing so near wildfires, however, can be catastrophic.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, incidents of drones flying near wildfires occur on a regular basis.

The FAA often implements temporary flight restrictions around wildfires in order to protect the aircraft and pilots that are involved in the response.

The Bureau of Land Management in Twin Falls says drones flying near wildfires can majorly impact firefighting response.

“When we have something as small as an unmanned aircraft or UAS on our fires. They can’t see it,” said Kelsey Brizendine of the Bureau of Land Management. “They don’t know where it’s at, so all of our air resources have to be grounded until that UAS can be identified and landed to make sure that our pilots are safe.”

She added if a drone were to not be spotted and collide with a firefighting aircraft, it could lead to a serious or fatal accident.

