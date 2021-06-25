Advertisement

Idaho State Board of Education offers support for full-day kindergarten

Only half-day is currently state-funded
Kindergarten students
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education has unanimously given its support for a state-funded full-day kindergarten program.

The Board said there are more than 80 districts offering full-day kindergarten; however, only half-day is currently state-funded. As a result, funding for full-day programs comes from a school district’s general funds.

Board President Debbie Critchfield said those funds are tight, and now more districts are asking for financial backing from the state.

“Over the last couple of years as a state, we’ve increasingly seen and heard districts talking about the fact that they are seeing results with children that are able, optionally, to have access to full-day learning,” said Critchfield.

She believes more full-day kindergarten programs will help young learners, including providing the foundation for more Idaho students to meet third-grade reading standards.

