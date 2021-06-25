Advertisement

North Canyon Medical center facing a critical blood shortage

CEO of North Canyon Medical Center is strongly encouraging residents to attend local blood drives
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:46 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the country continues to open up, many items are currently facing a shortage, blood is arguably one of the most important items facing shortage.

As elective surgeries continue to pick up, North Canyon Medical Center has reached a critical point in their blood supply.

“This last year we’ve had to be really creative about how we use our surgical services. We’ve seen a lot more elective surgical cases coming in, so the blood utilization demand is up and I think every hospital in the nation is feeling the effects of that,” says J’Dee Adams, CEO of North Canyon Medical Center.

Adams is strongly encouraging residents to attend local blood drives. “This Friday, we have a blood drive here in Gooding. It’s nice to see we’re having new opportunities in an event that hasn’t been held in quite a while. I’d say please donate blood if you have the ability. At the end of the day, this is to save our loved ones.”

More information on this blood drive can be found here.

While this blood drive is just one step toward ending the blood shortage, optimism continues to remain high on getting back to where we once were.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

