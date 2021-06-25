Potential for increased animal-human interactions this summer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On June 23., a Ketchum woman said a late-night walk put her face-to-face with an aggressive bear in her neighborhood. Luckily, she did not suffer any injuries.

Some officials fear these interactions could become more common throughout the summer, however.

Not enough moisture, means a lack of natural resources and lesser quality food, which officials said is causing animals to turn to other sources of food. Those sources are often found in neighborhoods. According to John Guthrie of Idaho Fish and Game, those sources include agriculture, irrigated lawns, gardens or even trash cans.

Some bears, for example, eat berries. With fewer berries available in their habitat, they could venture into cities or towns where things like trash could be appetizing, which is problematic.

Idaho Fish and Game recommends not giving bears the option to feed on garbage, one way you can do that is by not putting your trash cans out until the morning of pick-up day.

“When bears get into the trash, that becomes their food source,” said Guthrie. “Habituated bears don’t necessarily run away because they protect their food source, which is unfortunately garbage.”

Not only is this a safety concern for humans, but it is for the animals, as well. While it is conducted on a case-by-case basis, food-conditioned and habituated bears can be euthanized, especially if they wind up in a conflict with a human.

Ketchum’s Mayor Neil Bradshaw said the city is working to best protect residents from predators.

“We’re looking at bear-resistant trash containers,” said Bradshaw. “We are working with Fish and Game, and in county-wide partnerships to make sure we’re educating the public.”

Idaho Fish and Game ask residents to be more lenient and understanding of deer, elk or game birds who are venturing closer to humans closer to humans while looking for food, but they ask anyone who spots a bear or mountain lion near populated areas to notify them.

Bradshaw had one message for the residents of Ketchum: “Keep yourself educated. Keep your neighbor educated, and keep our new residents educated. We all have a role to play, and I just hope everyone stays safe this summer.”

Officials with Idaho Fish and Game added the potential increased interactions between humans and wild animals are not restricted to residential areas. There could, for example, be potentially more bears moving along rivers and streams closer to campgrounds. While it’s a different setting, the message of keeping your area clean and free of food or trash remains the same.

