Advertisement

Southwest Airlines plans to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour

Southwest said Friday that it intends for the raises to take effect on Aug. 1.
Southwest said Friday that it intends for the raises to take effect on Aug. 1.(Source: Stephen M. Keller, Southwest Airlines Co.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines plans to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour for about 7,000 employees, citing the need to attract and keep workers as the airline industry continues to recover from the pandemic.

Southwest said Friday that it intends for the raises to take effect on Aug. 1. The airline said that raises for some of the workers will require negotiations with labor unions.

“Southwest continually works to attract and retain the best candidates for open positions,” said spokesman Brad Hawkins. “As part of this ongoing effort, Southwest is increasing minimum pay rates so that all hourly employees will make at least $15 per hour.”

Southwest’s announcement comes as air travel picks up at the beginning of the summer vacation season after the pandemic turned last year’s peak season into a disaster. The number of people going through security checkpoints at U.S. airports has topped 2 million seven times in the past two weeks, hitting levels not seen since early March 2020.

However, domestic travel this month is still running 27% below June 2019, according to figures from the Transportation Security Administration.

Dallas-based Southwest carries more passengers within the United States than any other airline and is less dependent than rivals American, Delta and United on business travel, which is still in a deep slump. Those factors have helped Southwest fare better than other airlines this year — it turned a small profit in the first quarter, thanks to federal pandemic relief, after losing $3 billion in 2020.

Southwest has about 56,000 employees, down from about 61,000 a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing. The company announced Wednesday that longtime CEO Gary Kelly will step down next February and be succeeded by Robert Jordan, the airline’s executive vice president of corporate services.

News of the pay raises was reported earlier by Bloomberg.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
FILE
Twin Falls man dies in Filer warehouse accident
The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Generic Handcuffs
Filer residents arrested after alleged convenience store robbery

Latest News

George Floyd's family reacts to Derek Chauvin's sentence. (Source: WCCO via CNN Newsource)
Mixed reactions from community following Chauvin's sentence
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Report showed major damage before Florida condo collapse
Dozens of citizens from countries across Latin America are missing, including Venezuela,...
Dozens from Latin America missing in Florida condo collapse
More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and...
Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested