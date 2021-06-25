Advertisement

Two Lincoln County schools to receive behavioral health services

Shoshone Elementary School and Shoshone Secondary School will be benefited via a partnership with Family Health Services.
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:49 PM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is helping two Lincoln County schools bring behavioral health services to their campuses through a Healthy Minds Partnerthisp Technical Assistance award.

Behavioral health services are typically offered to students who have undergone trauma such as their parents getting a divorce or a death in the family.

Statewide, counselors have seen tremendous benefits of having this program in place.

“The first year they did this, one of the counselors said ‘I think I saved two kids’ lives this year’,” said Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Communications Specialist Nick Jezierny. “These kids might’ve been at risk for suicide, but after meeting with them, the kids they do better.”

Offering these services at school helps limit student absences and makes things easier on parents who do not have to take time off work or worry about transportation to get their kids to these appointments.

The program is paid for via private insurance or Medicaid, so it comes at no cost to the schools.

