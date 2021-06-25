Advertisement

US seeks ways to recruit, retain wildland firefighters

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo Cal Fire Battalion Chief Craig Newell carries a hose...
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo Cal Fire Battalion Chief Craig Newell carries a hose while battling the North Complex Fire in Plumas National Forest, Calif. U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal firefighting crews to full-time, year-round crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and to make wildland firefighting jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French, testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said Thursday, June 24, 2021 agencies will seek to convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)(Noah Berger | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and making the jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits.

There’s a push in Congress to increase firefighter pay and convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers.

U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French told the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday that firefighters are underpaid.

Officials at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, say they face a potential shortage of firefighters because the starting wage of $13 an hour isn’t high enough.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Twin Falls man dies in Filer warehouse accident
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Generic Handcuffs
Filer residents arrested after alleged convenience store robbery

Latest News

Kindergarten students
Idaho State Board of Education offers support for full-day kindergarten
Bears can become dependent on trash from humans, as a food source.
Potential for increased animal-human interactions this summer
North Canyon Medical center facing a critical blood shortage
City of Twin Falls looking for public input on proposed budget
City of Twin Falls looking for public input on proposed budget