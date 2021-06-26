Advertisement

Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

By CNN
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:53 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(CNN) - Dole has announced a voluntary recall of various size packages of its fresh blueberries due to possible Cyclospora contamination.

The recall affects Dole’s fresh blueberries distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin, along with two Canadian provinces.

Package sizes range from six to 24 ounce packages with various “pack out” dates from May 28, 2021, to June 9, 2021.

The Cyclospora parasite can cause an intestinal infection through contaminated food or water with a number of possible symptoms.

The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been tied to the recall.

Consumers who believe they have the affected product are urged to throw it away.

Exact UPC and product lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

