Fireworks may be fun, but also pose a lot of danger

For this week’s Fit and Well, KMVT takes a look at staying safe while celebrating America.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:59 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Between BBQ’s, pool parties and fireworks, the 4th of July brings lasting memories for the young and old.

“This year is extremely dry, the weather has hit the triple digits way earlier than normal, so we are really asking that you be extremely cautious if you use fireworks at all,” said Tim Lauda, the Twin Falls Fire Marshal.

When lighting off fireworks in Twin Falls County, they must be the safe and sane variety.

Lauda says a fire can start in an instant if not used in the proper way.

Fireworks are illegal to light off on BLM or Forest Service Grounds.

“We recommend that you use, leave those big fireworks to the professionals, stick to the small ones for your families, and make sure you do them in a safe place,” said Lauda.

Stan Flint from the Magic Valley Paramedics says throughout the United States there are 9,000 emergency room visits from 4th of July related injuries every year.

“As far as the injury patterns that we see 57% of those involve burns, and 30% of those are to the hands and 23% to the legs,” said Flint.

Sparklers burn at 1200 degrees.

Flint and Lauda both say the safest way to enjoy the 4th of July is to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

“Fireworks can be extremely fun, however sitting in the ER all night long, is not very fun,” said Flint.

“Some of these shows are going to be bigger than they were before because they didn’t get to do them last yearn so perfect example of leaving those big fire work shows to the professionals,” said Lauda.

