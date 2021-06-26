Local firework stands feeling effects from national shortage

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As Independence day nears, firework demand continues to increase.

As restrictions from the pandemic continue to fade away, many items are facing massive shortages, including fireworks.

Firework stands across the Magic Valley say they are feeling the effects from this shortage.

KVMT spoke with one local stand in Hazelton.

“It’s a little chaotic”, says Samantha Beverly, a sales associate at the Hazelton firework stand. “We’re getting product in as soon as we can and diligently working on contacting all of the suppliers that we buy from to get estimated waiting times. We know 4th of July is a big deal.”

Beverly also said, to ensure you have your fireworks in time for July 4th, get to the stands as soon as possible.

