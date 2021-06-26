Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:46 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a passenger was taken to the hospital after he jumped out of a moving plane at Los Angeles International Airport.
Authorities say United Express flight 5365 was pulling away from a gate Friday evening when the man tried to breach the cockpit, then opened the service door and jumped down the emergency slide onto the taxiway.
His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.
It’s the second disruption at LAX in two days.
Authorities say on Thursday evening, a driver plowed through a fence onto the airfield at a FedEx cargo facility before he was taken into custody.
