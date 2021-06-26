Advertisement

Suspect accused of shooting Florida officer arrested

More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and...
More than 500 officers from various agencies looked for the suspect, who's considered armed and dangerous.(News 13 Orlando via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man accused of shooting a Florida police officer in the head has been captured on a wooded property just outside of Atlanta.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young told reporters that 29-year-old Othal Wallace was arrested early Saturday.

Wallace is accused of shooting 26-year-old officer Jason Raynor after the officer approached Wallace as he sat in a vehicle Wednesday night.

The police chief says Wallace was found on property affiliated with the all-Black pro-gun group called the NFAC.

Raynor is still recovering in a hospital. The police chief says Raynor’s condition is showing “positive signs of improvement.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
FILE
Twin Falls man dies in Filer warehouse accident
The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Generic Handcuffs
Filer residents arrested after alleged convenience store robbery

Latest News

George Floyd's family reacts to Derek Chauvin's sentence. (Source: WCCO via CNN Newsource)
Mixed reactions from community following Chauvin's sentence
The rubble is seen at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25,...
Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Report showed major damage before Florida condo collapse
Dozens of citizens from countries across Latin America are missing, including Venezuela,...
Dozens from Latin America missing in Florida condo collapse