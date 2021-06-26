Tips to keep your pet safe during excessive heat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With excessive heat looming in the forecast, extensive preparation must occur, including with your pets.

Dr. Zsigmond Szando of Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic says it’s of the utmost importance to keep your pet comfortable.

“Whenever possible, they should stay at home--preferably somewhere that’s air conditioned so they can stay out of the heat,” says Szando.

While staying indoors is always a good option, Szando says it isn’t necessarily the healthiest option.

“They do need their exercise, so going at the right time of day is important. Be sure to go when pavement temperatures aren’t excessively hot--that can burn the skin of their paws,” Szando said.

Local pet owners have already taken precautions.

“We usually check the weather and shorten the trip when we need to,” says Lyle and Alaine Larsen. “If we need to, we keep our dogs at home. At first they were tearing everything up, but I think their companionship has helped them through the days where they do need to be home. One of our dogs is a husky, so he likes the air on.”

Szando is continuing to ask that everyone remembers what it feels like in your pet’s shoes.

“Keep in mind, with the fur, your pet will always feel hotter than how you feel out there. Remember to keep your pet hydrated to keep it cool as well. Otherwise, it could lead to heat stress,” says Szando.

