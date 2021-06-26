Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash located in the intersection of 3800 East and 3200 North in Twin Falls County.

Norman Baldwin, 64, of Lewiston, was turning southbound onto 3800 East from 3200 North in a 2019 Peterbilt Truck.

Mark Craner, 51, of Hansen, was traveling northbound on 3800 East in a 1984 Peterbilt dump truck.

Baldwin failed to yield to Craner.

The dump truck collided with the trailer pulled by the 2019 Peterbilt.

Both Craner and his passenger, Maria King, 47, of Hansen, were transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Craner was wearing a seat-belt. Baldwin was not transported.

The intersection remains blocked at this time.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire, and Magic Valley Paramedics.

