Advertisement

Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen

On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash located in the intersection of 3800 East and 3200 North in Twin Falls County
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:50 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash located in the intersection of 3800 East and 3200 North in Twin Falls County.

Norman Baldwin, 64, of Lewiston, was turning southbound onto 3800 East from 3200 North in a 2019 Peterbilt Truck.

Mark Craner, 51, of Hansen, was traveling northbound on 3800 East in a 1984 Peterbilt dump truck.

Baldwin failed to yield to Craner.

The dump truck collided with the trailer pulled by the 2019 Peterbilt.

Both Craner and his passenger, Maria King, 47, of Hansen, were transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Craner was wearing a seat-belt. Baldwin was not transported.

The intersection remains blocked at this time.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire, and Magic Valley Paramedics.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
FILE
Twin Falls man dies in Filer warehouse accident
The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Generic Handcuffs
Filer residents arrested after alleged convenience store robbery

Latest News

Fireworks may be fun, but also pose a danger.
Fireworks may be fun, but also pose a lot of danger
Fireworks can be fun, but also pose danger.
Fireworks can be fun, but can also cause danger.
Fireworks stands are feeling the effect of a nation wide firework shortage.
Local firework stands feeling effects from national shortage
With excessive heat looming in the forecast, extensive preparation must occur, including with...
Tips to keep your pet safe during excessive heat