46th annual Idaho Regatta underway in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 46th annual Idaho Regatta is underway in Burley this weekend bringing boat racers and enthusiasts from around the world to Southern Idaho.

The festivities started on Thursday, with a boat show and testing. Then the racing began this morning with high-performance boats racing through the Snake River around Goat and Crow islands.

The boats glide across the top of the water hitting speeds near 100 MPH, a spectacle that brings people from all around the world to see.

One of the original founders, Glen Dilworth, says he savors the event because of its ability to show off his town to the world.

“Burley put itself on the map because [of] the friendliness of everybody in the store, every waitress,” said Dilworth. “They come up and they see these guys from out of town, and they love them.”

The event speeds into its final day of racing tomorrow, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at the gate.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.