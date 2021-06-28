Advertisement

Amid high temperatures, producers take measures to protect cattle

If livestock needs to be moved between pastures, that might be best done early in the morning.
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:35 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The summer heat is here, and with that comes dangers to livestock -- including cattle, who can suffer from heat stress.

According to the Ag Information Network of the U.S., there are steps that can be taken to protect livestock from excessive heat.

It’s important to ensure livestock have access to shade and clean, cool water. It can also be beneficial to limit animals’ activity during the hottest times of the day, so if livestock needs to be moved between pastures, that might be best done early in the morning.

“When it’s high heat and you have to move cattle, it’s going to be much easier on the cattle and on you as a producer to do it when it’s cool in the morning,” said Idaho Cattle Association Executive Vice President Cameron Mulrony. “They [cattle] will move out better and kind of get to where they’re going. When it’s hot, cattle kind of want to find a spot to lay down and shade up.”

Mulrony added when it’s hot outside, some cattle will eat less, but drink more water. He said overall that cattle are tough, hearty animals, however.

