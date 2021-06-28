Boise police shoot man while investigating kidnapping report

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department said officers shot a man on Sunday while investigating a reported kidnapping.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital on Monday.

The police department said the shooting happened after someone reported a 14-year-old boy had been abducted and police confronted a suspect in his vehicle.

The department said officers shot the man because he presented an immediate danger. The department said the child, who was in the car at the time, was safe after the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by a critical incident task force.

