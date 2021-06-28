Advertisement

Boise police shoot man while investigating kidnapping report

(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department said officers shot a man on Sunday while investigating a reported kidnapping.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital on Monday.

The police department said the shooting happened after someone reported a 14-year-old boy had been abducted and police confronted a suspect in his vehicle.

The department said officers shot the man because he presented an immediate danger. The department said the child, who was in the car at the time, was safe after the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by a critical incident task force.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Taylor Zamora and Anna white
Filer teens recognized for life saving efforts

Latest News

Sun
As hot summer continues, elderly population more vulnerable to heat-related health issues
Northbridge Junction begins their construction in Jerome.
Construction begins at Northbridge Junction in Jerome
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers of a parking restriction at...
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office reminds visitors of parking violation at Centennial Park
A dog at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter in June 2019 (KMVT image)
Idaho shelter save rates improved in 2020
Eastern Idaho woman drowns in Snake River kayak accident
Eastern Idaho woman drowns in Snake River kayak accident