Campers can now rent an RV with ease

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The popularity of camping has been growing across the U-S over the past few years and in 2020 saw a big jump in popularity largely due to the pandemic.

More and more people are turning to RVs or camper trailers compared to tent camping. With shortages in many industries, campers are still in short supply. Even with RV and camper shortages people looking to enjoy the great outdoors in comfort can now rent an RV from others who own one and are not using it.

RVShare connects camper owners with vacationers and can select pick-up dates and drop-off dates. The company even supplies 24-hour support and insurance.

“And for people who just don’t want to operate an RV, cause the idea is just too daunting for them, we offer delivery,” said Jon Gray, CEO of RVShare. “So, the way that works you pick a campground of your choice and our owners will deliver the RV to the campground and you just show up and walk right in and your vacation begins right away. "

RVs also offer a level of protection for natural elements tent camping cannot provide.

