Advertisement

Domino’s employee uses smartwatch to text for help during armed robbery

By WTAE Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:07 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) - A quick-thinking Domino’s manager used his smartwatch to seek help after he and another employee were forced into the cooler during an armed robbery.

Miambo Maombi, 21, was arrested in Indiana a week after police say he committed four armed robberies in the Pittsburgh area and two in Ohio.

One of those robberies took place June 6 at a Domino’s in the Pennsylvania borough of West View, where Shashanareddy Gaddu works as the general manager. The suspect was wearing a mask and carrying a gun when Gaddu says he demanded cash from the register.

“I was shaking. He had the gun to my head,” Gaddu said. “Then, he asked me to put in the password for the safe. I did and showed him this is where it takes 9 minutes – ‘If you want to stay, up to you.’”

Gaddu says the suspect then forced him and his trainee into the cooler and took their phones while he waited for the safe to open. He allegedly told the pair he’d be back for them, but Gaddu made sure that didn’t happen.

The manager locked the cooler door then realized, even without his phone, he had a way to get help: his smartwatch.

“That was on my hand. He didn’t check it… So, I texted my sister, one of my employees and the owner. My sister called the police, my employee called the police and they were here in a few minutes,” Gaddu said.

By the time police arrived, Maombi was gone. He was taken into custody June 16 after running from a traffic stop in Indiana. He is now awaiting extradition to Ohio in relation to the multi-state robbery spree.

Investigators in Pennsylvania say they are working with the FBI to determine the appropriate venue for additional charges.

Copyright 2021 WTAE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Taylor Zamora and Anna white
Filer teens recognized for life saving efforts

Latest News

A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.
Tropical storm could form off Georgia and South Carolina
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Treasure hunt: Search underway for $10,000 hidden in Utah
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.
Trump Organization lawyers expected to meet with Manhattan DA prosecutors