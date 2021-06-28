Advertisement

Idaho Power asks public to conserve power during the heatwave

Start by reducing your power consumption between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. over the next few days
(KWTX)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:53 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Power is asking the community to use less power to ease the strain on the power grid.

This doesn’t mean you need to put yourself in danger or in an uncomfortable situation. 

Idaho Power has a few suggestions on how to stay safe and comfortable: Start by reducing your power consumption between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. over the next few days.

Other helpful ideas include:

  • Turn up the thermostat temperature a few degrees, while still remaining at a comfortable level.
  • Use other cooking methods besides an electric stovetop or oven.
  • Close doors, windows, and curtains during the hot afternoon hours.
  • Turn off the lights in unoccupied rooms.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Taylor Zamora and Anna white
Filer teens recognized for life saving efforts

Latest News

Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.
Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after accident in Twin Falls
Cattle
Amid high temperatures, producers take measures to protect cattle
Work on I-84 in Jerome County to begin June 29
Now campers who don't own an RV can rent one from a camper owner not using their RV or camper
Campers can now rent an RV with ease