Idaho Power asks public to conserve power during the heatwave

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Power is asking the community to use less power to ease the strain on the power grid.

This doesn’t mean you need to put yourself in danger or in an uncomfortable situation.

Idaho Power has a few suggestions on how to stay safe and comfortable: Start by reducing your power consumption between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. over the next few days.

Other helpful ideas include:

Turn up the thermostat temperature a few degrees, while still remaining at a comfortable level.

Use other cooking methods besides an electric stovetop or oven.

Close doors, windows, and curtains during the hot afternoon hours.

Turn off the lights in unoccupied rooms.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.