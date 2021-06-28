Advertisement

Tropical storm could form off Georgia and South Carolina

A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.
A tropical disturbance along the coast of South Carolina could become a tropical storm.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:03 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters are watching a weather system they say has a good chance of strengthening and dropping large amounts of rain on the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday morning that the well-defined area of low pressure is about 190 miles east of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Forecasters have given it a 70% chance of strengthening into a cyclone, saying it could soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

Forecasters say the fast-moving system could reach the Georgia and South Carolina coasts as early as Monday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Taylor Zamora and Anna white
Filer teens recognized for life saving efforts

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
Two men have started a treasure hunt in Utah.
Treasure hunt: Search underway for $10,000 hidden in Utah
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors in condo rubble
FILE – This June 26, 2021 file photo shows former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio.
Trump Organization lawyers expected to meet with Manhattan DA prosecutors