Twin Falls couple pursuing lifelong goal of giving back

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After coming back to their hometown, the Espil’s spent much of their downtime during quarantine pondering one question.

“How can we serve our community in a larger way and get more fulfillment out of our life at this time?” said Jaime Thietten-Espil.

Jaime and her husband Pete have lived lives of service and have noticed groups of people who often go underserved and decided to do something about it.

That’s when the idea for Sacred Heart Ranch, a care center for young women with nowhere to turn, was born.

“Its focus is trauma-informed care for females between the age of 18 and 25,” said Pete Espil.

The goal for the Ranch is to help young women who are looking for help leaving the foster care system, military, dysfunctional families or correctional facilities.

“Where do you go, right? And the big thing about Sacred Heart Ranch is that, you know, it’s a home to come back to for those who don’t have one,” said Pete Espil. “Once you come back home, for the first time, even after you leave, you’re still going to be considered family.”

The ranch, which the Espil hope will open in late 2021 or 2022, will focus not only on giving the women somewhere to get back on their feet but provide them with the skills needed for continued growth.

“A large part of the time spent at Sacred Heart Ranch for these girls will be emotional intelligence and confidence building, that’s very huge,” Jaime Thietten-Espil said.

More than anything, the Espil’s dream for the ranch is about giving Southern Idaho a place that young women who need help a place to count on.

“Just like a dad says to his son or daughter when they’re in trouble. Just come home, just come home, come home and we’ve got you,” Pete Espil said. “That’s kind of what we want to give, and that means the world to me.”

