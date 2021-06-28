Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after accident in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A crash in Twin Falls resulted in two cars becoming submerged in an irrigation holding pond at the intersection of 3300 East and Falls Avenue.

According to reports, all passengers exited both vehicles before they were fully submerged.

One passenger, an adult male, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Another passenger, an adult female was transported by ground to St. Luke’s Magic Valley. All other passengers reportedly only suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is still unknown.

The intersection of 3300 East and Falls Avenue is closed until emergency crews clear the area and complete an investigation.

