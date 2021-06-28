Advertisement

Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after accident in Twin Falls

Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.
Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.(WTOC)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A crash in Twin Falls resulted in two cars becoming submerged in an irrigation holding pond at the intersection of 3300 East and Falls Avenue.

According to reports, all passengers exited both vehicles before they were fully submerged.

One passenger, an adult male, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Another passenger, an adult female was transported by ground to St. Luke’s Magic Valley. All other passengers reportedly only suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is still unknown.

The intersection of 3300 East and Falls Avenue is closed until emergency crews clear the area and complete an investigation.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
All three vehicles involved in a fatal crash Saturday were towed following substantial damage.
UT man dies in Blaine County crash
Taylor Zamora and Anna white
Filer teens recognized for life saving efforts