Two teens killed in crash near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An 18-year-old and 19-year-old were killed in a crash Saturday near Idaho Falls.

Leah Belknap, of Idaho Falls, was driving north on Highway 26 in a Subaru Impreza at about 2:35 p.m. While heading through the intersection of 45th East and Highway 26, the Impreza was struck by a GMC Sierra heading west.

One of Belknap’s passengers, Bradylee Packer, of Ammon, died in the crash. Belknap was pronounced dead at a hospital several hours later.

The driver of the Sierra and a juvenile passenger were taken to a local hospital. Everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts.

ISP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

