Work on I-84 in Jerome County to begin June 29

(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Crews are expected to sealcoat approximately two miles of Interstate 84 east of Hazelton from milepost 194 to 196.

Only the westbound lanes will be addressed with this project, and traffic in that direction will be reduced to a single lane while work is underway.

“This project should move quickly and is not expected to last for more than two days,” Project Manager Sam Purser said.

Sealcoating is a surface treatment to preserve and extend the lifetime of roadways. It also provides a skid-resistant surface for better traction. The process requires hot temperatures and dry weather for chips to properly adhere to oil that is deposited on the highway.

Chips placed during the sealcoating process have potential to cause windshield damage so drivers are cautioned to slow down and pay attention to reduced speeds and no passing zones throughout the work area.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

