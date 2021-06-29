Buhl Football offering youth camp

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those parents wanting to get the kids ready for football this fall, Buhl High School is hosting a camp this week.

The two-day skills camp is coming up Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.

The camp is geared towards all kids in the valley, grades fourth through eighth.

The cost of the camp is $35 for walkup registration.

