Buhl Football offering youth camp

FILE PHOTO: Football
FILE PHOTO: Football(WAFB)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:58 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For those parents wanting to get the kids ready for football this fall, Buhl High School is hosting a camp this week.

The two-day skills camp is coming up Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day.

The camp is geared towards all kids in the valley, grades fourth through eighth.

The cost of the camp is $35 for walkup registration.

