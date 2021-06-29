Clif Bar in Twin Falls is recognized for its clean energy practices.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry recently selected Clif Bar in Twin Falls for its 2021 Environmental Excellence Award. KMVT went to the facility to see what they are doing to help sustain the planet through clean energy practices.

The Clif Bar Baking Company in Twin Falls has a 300,000 square facility that on a sunny day can almost entirely be powered by its solar farm, made up of hundreds of solar panels. The system was installed in 2019.

“It is two-megawatts DC, which is a fairly big system. In fact, it is the largest behind the meter system in this region. It produces about three million kilowatt-hours of power a year, which is about an average of 280 homes,” said Lane Daley, Senior Bakery Sustainability Project Manager at Clif Bar Baking Company

She said what is particularly unique about the solar farm is the pollinator habitat they decided to plant underneath it. Daley said typically someone would see gravel underneath a system.

“All the ingredients that go into Clif Bar come from the earth, “said Daley. “If we don’t support our pollinators, our bees, and butterflies, then we won’t have ingredients to put in our products.”

Plant Manager Micah Robinson said the 80-acre site has a small herd of sheep managed by a local rancher. The sheep graze about 30 to 40 acres of Clif Bar’s property, so they do not have to rely on gas-powered lawnmowers.

“Having sheep at a manufacturing site or on the grounds is very unique. Although we don’t interact with them it’s pretty interesting to have around,” said Robinson with a chuckle and smile.

He also said they try to help employees mitigate their carbon footprint on the environment with incentives. The facility employs about 300 people.

“We have electric car chargers here at the bakery. We also have an incentive where employees will get $6,500 toward the purchase of a fuel-efficient vehicle,” Robinson said.

The facility has a Biofil Design with live plants inside and more than 200 windows providing natural light. Robinson said a lot of people are surprised when they first visit the bakery to see that there is natural light shining into a lot of the processing areas.

“And we have taken time to design as much as possible for the building to be a really pleasant place to work,” Robinson said.

Daley said the company has also signed up with an organization called Science Based Targets, and Clif Bar is dedicated to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent by 2030.

“We will do things that companies that are only looking for a return on investment would not do. We will do things because they are right for the planet,” said Daley. “It’s very fulfilling to work for a company whose values are similar to my own.”

