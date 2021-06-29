Construction begins at Northbridge Junction in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Construction has already started on what will soon be Northbridge Junction, right behind the Flying J Truck Stop on Highway 93 in Jerome.

“We called it Northbridge Junction, we got really creative, we are just north of the bridge, at the junction,” said Chris McKay, the head of the project.

Northbridge Junction will be built in 3 phases, with the first phase being a 79,000 square foot industrial building followed by 2 other 32 foot high buildings.

Once the construction is complete, tenants can begin moving in.

“Food processors, food co-packers, 3 pl’s, waterworks companies, any industry that needs large industrial buildings,” said McKay. “I think these will be 32 feet high panels, concrete floors, docks, ground level doors, easy access for trucks to come in and out of.”

They have partnered up with Jerome 20/20 and Southern Idaho Economic Development to make this project come to life.

Larry Hall says this will be a great addition to not only Jerome but the entire Magic Valley.

“We want to celebrate this event, this is a special type of construction and arrangement as far as commercial and industrial development,” said Larry Hall, the director of Jerome 20/20. “We are so excited to have Chris McKay and his group.”

McKay says Jerome was the perfect location for this type of investment.

“The industrial vacancy rates were less than 1%, 1.5% which told us it’s probably a good time to go vertical on industrial buildings and try to fill the need of industrial tenant markets,” said McKay.

Phase one is expected to be complete in one year, and phase 2 will begin immediately after.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.