CSI is seeing record summer enrollment

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With the summer heat rolling in and vaccines rolling out, the College of Southern Idaho is seeing record enrollment this summer session.

According to the college, more than 2,300 students were enrolled on the 10th day of the summer term, which is more than a 40 percent increase from 2020 and the previous year.

The large number of students taking advantage of summer offerings is being attributed to a number of factors including expanded course offerings, informational campaigns directed at existing and new students, and financial assistance made available as part of federal pandemic relief efforts.

Chris Bragg, Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication at CSI, said they have noticed a lot of different groups are taking advantage of summer school this term, particularly students who are preparing for college for the first time.

“We have had what we call a Summer Bridge Program for a number of years. It is designed to do just that, bridge students coming out of K-12 and into college, said Bragg. “It is a program that has typically had 30 to 40 students in it. This year it has 300 students in it.”

He also said about 1,750 students are taking courses that are partially or totally online this summer, or about 75% of enrolled students.

Record summer enrollments are also a positive sign for the upcoming academic year at CSI. A larger than normal percentage of students are new to CSI this summer and many are also enrolled for the upcoming fall term.

Registration is still open for the July block of summer school courses which begins on July 5th, as well as for the fall semester

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.