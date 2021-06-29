Gooding standout tight end visits Michigan

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s top football player out of the class of 2022 is back from a recruiting trip to the University of Michigan.

Colston Loveland went to Ann Arbor and visited the facilities and campus and seen posing with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Gooding (Idaho) tight end Colston Loveland took his fourth official visit, and first outside the region, when he visited Michigan this weekend and he talked about his trip to Ann Arbor https://t.co/m81MUdD3Z3 pic.twitter.com/R6wRpxkFET — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) June 28, 2021

Loveland is a 6′5″ tight end, entering his senior season with the Gooding Senators.

He has also visited Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon State.

Loveland has 15 Division I offers, which also include Alabama, Auburn, Boise State, Colorado, Idaho State, LSU, Nevada, UCLA, UNLV, Utah and Utah State.

