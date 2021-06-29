Advertisement

Gooding standout tight end visits Michigan

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s top football player out of the class of 2022 is back from a recruiting trip to the University of Michigan.

Colston Loveland went to Ann Arbor and visited the facilities and campus and seen posing with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Loveland is a 6′5″ tight end, entering his senior season with the Gooding Senators.

He has also visited Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon State.

Loveland has 15 Division I offers, which also include Alabama, Auburn, Boise State, Colorado, Idaho State, LSU, Nevada, UCLA, UNLV, Utah and Utah State.

