Advertisement

Gov. Little joins 19 more in letter to Biden about packing the U.S. Supreme Court

(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gov. Brad Little joined 19 other governors Tuesday in signing a letter to President Joe Biden about packing the U.S. Supreme Court.

While no efforts have been made to add justices to the Supreme Court yet, the governors highlighted in their letter that any attempt to pack the court for partisan gain would manipulate the Court’s decisions.

Other people that signed the letter included Governors Kay Ivey (AL), Doug Ducey (AZ), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Kim Reynolds (IA), Eric Holcomb (IN), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Mike DeWine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT), and Mark Gordon (WY).

Portions of the full letter, which you can read by clicking here, include:

“As Governors, we oppose any attempt to increase the number of Justices on the Supreme Court of the United States. In short, ‘court packing’—or increasing the number of Justices to manipulate the Court’s decisions—would be unprecedented, unproductive, and unpredictable. The highest court in our land has seated nine justices for more than 150 years and has persisted throughout our nation’s history, dispensing justice even when faced with landmark, controversial decisions.”

“In April, you signed an Executive Order to form the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States to explore reforming the Court, specifically including the consideration of court-packing. Opposition to the composition or past decisions of our Court should not be the impetus for radical change to a bedrock branch of our nation’s government.”

“We urge you to withdraw this proposal from consideration. Legal scholars from across the country and on both sides of the political aisle agree that court-packing will breed perpetual court-packing—it will never be enough. Each partisan shift will result in seats added to the Court until the Court has lost not only its independence but its authority. The end result of court-packing would lead to inconsistent rulings that undermine the legitimacy of the Court and fail to guide our nation and serve our states.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.
Update: Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after an accident in Twin Falls
Taylor Zamora and Anna white
Filer teens recognized for life saving efforts

Latest News

Idaho Supreme Court weighs new strict ballot initiatives law
Idaho unemployment rate drops to 3% as pandemic fades
Boise officials set goal of being carbon neutral by 2050
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Gov. Little offers state employees four hours of paid leave for getting COVID-19 vaccine