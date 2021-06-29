Gov. Little joins 19 more in letter to Biden about packing the U.S. Supreme Court

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gov. Brad Little joined 19 other governors Tuesday in signing a letter to President Joe Biden about packing the U.S. Supreme Court.

While no efforts have been made to add justices to the Supreme Court yet, the governors highlighted in their letter that any attempt to pack the court for partisan gain would manipulate the Court’s decisions.

Other people that signed the letter included Governors Kay Ivey (AL), Doug Ducey (AZ), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Kim Reynolds (IA), Eric Holcomb (IN), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Mike DeWine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT), and Mark Gordon (WY).

Portions of the full letter, which you can read by clicking here, include:

“As Governors, we oppose any attempt to increase the number of Justices on the Supreme Court of the United States. In short, ‘court packing’—or increasing the number of Justices to manipulate the Court’s decisions—would be unprecedented, unproductive, and unpredictable. The highest court in our land has seated nine justices for more than 150 years and has persisted throughout our nation’s history, dispensing justice even when faced with landmark, controversial decisions.”

“In April, you signed an Executive Order to form the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States to explore reforming the Court, specifically including the consideration of court-packing. Opposition to the composition or past decisions of our Court should not be the impetus for radical change to a bedrock branch of our nation’s government.”

“We urge you to withdraw this proposal from consideration. Legal scholars from across the country and on both sides of the political aisle agree that court-packing will breed perpetual court-packing—it will never be enough. Each partisan shift will result in seats added to the Court until the Court has lost not only its independence but its authority. The end result of court-packing would lead to inconsistent rulings that undermine the legitimacy of the Court and fail to guide our nation and serve our states.”

