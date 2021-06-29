As hot summer continues, elderly population more vulnerable to heat-related health issues

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During excessive heat, it is important for everyone to stay safe. While individuals of all ages may not have access to air conditioning at home, Brianna Bodily of the South Central Public Health District said seniors may not have as many resources within their network.

“Some people as they get older, they get more isolated so they don’t have as many people they can turn to,” said Bodily.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, adults aged 65 or older are more prone to heat-related health problems because they typically do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature. They are also more likely to have a chronic medical condition that changes normal body response to heat, and they are more likely to take medications that make them more vulnerable to heat.

If a heat-related health problem begins to set in, communicating that issue can sometimes be difficult.

“A lot of times confusion and disorientation can come along with that illness, so it’s very difficult for that person to say ‘I need help. Can you help me,’” Bodily said.

The key is taking steps to prevent heat-related health-related health problems by staying in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, which in Twin Falls, may be more difficult for some seniors.

The Twin Falls Senior Center will be closed until July 20. while the facility undergoes repairs.

While the South Central Community Action Partnership offers weatherization assistance for qualified individuals most susceptible to the ill effects of the winter cold and summer heat, high demand has led them not to have any available funding for cooling.

“Unfortunately, all of our funding is backlogged to somewhere between seven and 10 years on our waitlist,” said South Central Community Action Partnership CEO Ken Robinette. “At this juncture, we don’t have funding to provide any type of relief for cooling.”

For seniors who do not have air conditioning at home, that means finding local locations like a public library where they can get a short reprieve from the heat.

