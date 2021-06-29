Advertisement

Idaho Falls woman saved by three-year-old daughter

Mother said she is amazed by her daughter’s ability to grasp what was happening in those moments, despite her young age
911
911
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho Falls woman was saved by her three-year-old daughter after she communicated with a 9-1-1 dispatcher.

Krystal Leonardson has pre-existing heart conditions. She was home alone with her three-year-old and her four-month-old children when she passed out. According to Leonardson, her Apple watch has a hard fall monitor which calls 9-1-1 when triggered.

Her three-year-old daughter Aspen then spoke to dispatch and relayed that her mom would not talk to her and that she was laying on the floor.

Leonardson said she is amazed by her daughter’s ability to grasp what was happening in those moments, despite her young age.

“When I first heard she was sitting around talking to 9-1-1, I thought for sure she would be giving them a breakfast order or talking about her day because she’s just go, go, go,” said Leonardson.

She added thanks to her daughter and the quick actions from first responders, she was stabilized and able to rest at home.

Leonardson also said it is important — especially for parents with medical conditions — to teach your children what to do in the event of an emergency.

