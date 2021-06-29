Idaho shelter save rates improved in 2020

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2020 was a good year for animals in Idaho shelters as save rates, a measure for how many animals are successfully rehomed, skyrocketed to eighty-six-point-five percent.

Statewide, animal shelter deaths decreased by over 1,300, a decrease of 45%.

Best Friends Animal Society, which released the data, attributes much of the success in Idaho to the Animal Shelter Coalition.

The coalition helps shelters work together to help Idaho reach its goal of becoming a no-kill state by 2025.

“Idaho is doing a lot of things right, there is a gap of 1,728 pets to reach no-kill for the state, which is still a lot of animals but a very reasonable number,” said Temma Martin of Best Friends Animal Society. “If people step up and make good, lifesaving decisions it’s definitely attainable.”

Martin added that if Idaho can reach no-kill status soon, it would become the largest state to do so in the country.

