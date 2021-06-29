Advertisement

Montana man who shot into crowd at Idaho bar sent to prison

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Montana man who pleaded guilty to firing into a crowd at a northern Idaho bar last year has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

The Coeur d’Alene Press reports Austin L. Sherper, of Whitefish, Montana, pleaded guilty in April to seven felonies including aggravated battery with a weapon.

Prosecutors said he shot 10 times at a crowd outside a Coeur d’Alene bar after staffers said he wasn’t allowed back inside.

Two people were grazed by the bullets. District Judge Scott Wayman sentenced Sherper Monday to 15 years in prison.

He’ll be eligible for parole after serving at least five years.

