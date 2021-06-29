Advertisement

Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.
This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest.

In Alabama, the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday issued flood advisories on the east side of the state after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

Forecasters say that will cause some small streams to flood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.
Update: Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after an accident in Twin Falls
Taylor Zamora and Anna white
Filer teens recognized for life saving efforts

Latest News

A dangerous situation in Ceres, Calif., was caught on video.
VIDEO: Car careens into gas pump, causes fire
A California man spent his weekend in the hospital after being bitten by a great white shark....
Man bit by great white shark while snorkeling off of Calif. beach
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake
A dangerous situation in Ceres, Calif., was caught on video.
VIDEO: Car slams into gas pumps, sparks fire
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering