Sunscreen is important for staying safe in the summer sun

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we move into the dog days of summer it’s more important than ever to protect your skin from the sun.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention project there will be over 106,000 new cases of skin melanomas and more than 7,000 deaths in 2021.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to evaluate sunscreen products to ensure they are safe, and they recommend you were sunscreen with an SPF value of 15 or more.

Sunscreen should be applied 15 minutes before being in the sun and re-applied every two hours and more often if in water.

“It’s really important to understand who you’re putting that sunscreen on,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “So, very young children, under six months of age, there are some specific regulations that the CDC asks you to follow, some sunblock’s that they don’t necessarily recommend at that age. In fact, a lot of times what they ask is before six months of age you just keep your child covered and out of the sun as much as possible. No sunblock and no sun.”

She added to further protect yourself from the sun to wear sunglasses, a hat, and loose baggy clothes that will not get too hot.

