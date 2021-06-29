Advertisement

Sunscreen is important for staying safe in the summer sun

“A lot of times what they ask is before six months of age you just keep your child covered and out of the sun as much as possible. "
The CDC and FDA recommend SPF sunscreen 15 and higher be applied before going in the sun and...
The CDC and FDA recommend SPF sunscreen 15 and higher be applied before going in the sun and re-applied every 2 hours
By Layne Rabe
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:06 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we move into the dog days of summer it’s more important than ever to protect your skin from the sun.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention project there will be over 106,000 new cases of skin melanomas and more than 7,000 deaths in 2021.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to evaluate sunscreen products to ensure they are safe, and they recommend you were sunscreen with an SPF value of 15 or more.

Sunscreen should be applied 15 minutes before being in the sun and re-applied every two hours and more often if in water.

“It’s really important to understand who you’re putting that sunscreen on,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “So, very young children, under six months of age, there are some specific regulations that the CDC asks you to follow, some sunblock’s that they don’t necessarily recommend at that age. In fact, a lot of times what they ask is before six months of age you just keep your child covered and out of the sun as much as possible. No sunblock and no sun.”

She added to further protect yourself from the sun to wear sunglasses, a hat, and loose baggy clothes that will not get too hot.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.
Update: Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after an accident in Twin Falls
Taylor Zamora and Anna white
Filer teens recognized for life saving efforts

Latest News

Montana man who shot into crowd at Idaho bar sent to prison
911
Idaho Falls woman saved by three-year-old daughter
Clif Bar in Twin Falls is recognized for its clean energy practices.
Clif Bar in Twin Falls is recognized for its clean energy practices.
The Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry recently selected Clif Bar for its 2021...
Clif Bar in Twin Falls is recognized for its clean energy practices.