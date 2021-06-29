Advertisement

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office reminds visitors of parking violation at Centennial Park

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers of a parking restriction at Centennial Park.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:24 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office has a warning for centennial park visitors.

Down at Centennial Park, there is a designated area for trailer parking, meaning trucks pulling boat trailers.

Two years ago, they posted signs saying if you park there, your vehicle may be towed.

Last year, they began issuing citations on vehicles breaking the law.

This year, however, Centennial Park has become so busy, people are still parking in the designated trailer parking only.

Since Memorial Day, they have towed about 100 vehicles from that area.

“We’ve given a lot of warnings at this point now, telling people that those signs down there, telling people it’s a trailer parking area,” said SGT. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office. “Those aren’t suggestions, if you do park there, know that your vehicle will be towed.”

If your vehicle does get towed by Marky’s Towing, you will have to get it from their holding lot, and pay a fine.

