Advertisement

Twin Falls Fire Department fights early morning structure fire

No injuries reported; cause is still under investigation.
No injuries reported; cause is still under investigation.
No injuries reported; cause is still under investigation.(Associated Press | AP)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at about 1 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from an attached garage at the 600 block of Sunrise Boulevard.

Firefighters immediately ensured that no occupants were in the garage and began knocking down the fire. Four engine companies with the Twin Falls Fire Department, one engine company with Rock Creek Fire Department, and additional command units responded to the blaze.

A neighboring home received minor damage and was ‘treated’ to prevent further fire damage. The fire was brought under control at about 1:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported. Damage to the garage is estimated to be about $60,000.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Twin Falls Fire Marshal.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.
Update: Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after an accident in Twin Falls
Taylor Zamora and Anna white
Filer teens recognized for life saving efforts

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
CSI is seeing record summer enrollment
CSI is seeing record summer enrollment
Sun
As hot summer continues, elderly population more vulnerable to heat-related health issues
Northbridge Junction begins their construction in Jerome.
Construction begins at Northbridge Junction in Jerome