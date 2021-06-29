Twin Falls Fire Department fights early morning structure fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at about 1 a.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from an attached garage at the 600 block of Sunrise Boulevard.

Firefighters immediately ensured that no occupants were in the garage and began knocking down the fire. Four engine companies with the Twin Falls Fire Department, one engine company with Rock Creek Fire Department, and additional command units responded to the blaze.

A neighboring home received minor damage and was ‘treated’ to prevent further fire damage. The fire was brought under control at about 1:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported. Damage to the garage is estimated to be about $60,000.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Twin Falls Fire Marshal.

