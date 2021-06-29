Advertisement

Walmart launches low-price private insulin brand

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include...
The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:09 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced on Tuesday, its new brand of insulin products, ReliOn, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.
The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.(Walmart via CNN Newsource)

The vials will cost $72 while the flex pens will cost about $85, which, Walmart says, is between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The ReliOn products will be available this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They launch in Sam’s Club pharmacies next month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.
Update: Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after an accident in Twin Falls
Taylor Zamora and Anna white
Filer teens recognized for life saving efforts

Latest News

FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, Shannon Keeler poses for a portrait in the United...
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Republicans won’t say if they’ll support Jan. 6 probe
Clif Bar in Twin Falls is recognized for its clean energy practices.
Clif Bar in Twin Falls is recognized for its clean energy practices.
In this file photo dated Saturday, June 26, 2021, crowds are seen at the annual Gay Pride march...
France legalizes IVF for lesbians and single women
The Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry recently selected Clif Bar for its 2021...
Clif Bar in Twin Falls is recognized for its clean energy practices.