Wendell graduate to wrestle at Division II school

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Wendell High School graduate became the first Trojan in 28 years to commit to a college wrestling program.

Remington Winmill has signed with Colorado State University-Pueblo. The Division II school competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Winmill finished his senior season with a 33-0 record and a state championship in the 195 lb. weight class, but he’ll wrestle in the 184 lb. weight class for the Thunderwolves.

Winmill also took home a pair of state runner-up finishes during the course of his career.

