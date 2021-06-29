Advertisement

Wendell graduate to wrestle at Division II school

First Trojan in 28 years to ink with college program
Remington Winmill is joined by longtime Wendell Coach Steve Matthews and Current coaches Damon...
Remington Winmill is joined by longtime Wendell Coach Steve Matthews and Current coaches Damon Schoth and Chris Chandler in a June 26 celebration.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:29 AM MDT
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Wendell High School graduate became the first Trojan in 28 years to commit to a college wrestling program.

Remington Winmill has signed with Colorado State University-Pueblo. The Division II school competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Winmill finished his senior season with a 33-0 record and a state championship in the 195 lb. weight class, but he’ll wrestle in the 184 lb. weight class for the Thunderwolves.

Winmill also took home a pair of state runner-up finishes during the course of his career.

