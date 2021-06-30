21 Magic Valley charities receive $10,000 apiece

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When five women set out to help their community, they never imagined that in under a year they would be able to raise nearly a quarter of a million dollars for 21 charities in the Magic Valley.

But that is exactly what nonprofit Racing for Charity did.

“We’re so blessed to be able to do that for them and they’re so grateful for this,” said Racing for Charity Chairperson Penelope Parker. “It just gives you such a great feeling.”

Today at Farmer’s Bank in Twin Falls, the 21 beneficiary charities gathered to collect a $10,000 check from the ladies of Racing for Charity.

“It’s very special. You got to believe I’m going to go back and be on the phone to tell my board members, ‘hey, this is what we have, and this is what we are going to be able to do with it,” said Liz Mandelkow of Mustard Seed Ministries. “It’s wonderful.”

For those who received checks, knowing that their community is there to assist them in their goals inspires them to continue their hard work.

“You know, it’s very humbling to know that people trust us to be good stewards of these donations and utilize them in a way that’s going to really help the community,” Mandelkow said.

The money for the distribution was raised at the inaugural Kentucky Derby Celebration event, where donations came in from all around the Magic Valley.

“But it’s not just us, it was the whole community that stepped forward to help these people and these entities,” Parker said. “So, we can’t take the credit for all of it. I think the credit belongs to the community.”

The donation event will be held annually, and Parker believes with more time and experience, they will be able to more than double the contributions.

