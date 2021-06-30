Art and Soul of the Magic Valley creates a sense of community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Art and Soul of the Magic Valley has been bringing different pieces of art to southern Idaho for 11 years, with different local companies hosting a work of art at their location. This year, there are more than 90 local businesses taking part.

“It has been absolutely one of the best things that’s ever happened to Twin Falls as a community, it really adds to the sense of place that Twin Falls has,” said Tom Ashenbrener, the owner of Rudy’s a Cook’s Paradise.

Tom Ashenbrener and his business Rudy’s a Cook’s Paradise has been a part of Art and Soul since the beginning and says people come into his store from all over during the two week event.

“It’s really good for business, but past that, it builds this sense of community, and it lifts everyone’s spirits up, to share in the joy and the creation of this fantastic art,” said Ashenbrener.

Float Magic recently opened up in Twin Falls, and owner Shawnee Kyle says it was one of the first things she wanted to get involved in as a local business owner.

This year, Float Magic is home to the first street art division.

“It’s been great for us, because we have people walking through our door who haven’t come through our door yet, specifically for the art, but they get to see what we are and who we are and what we have available and that isn’t something that is easily understood outside of a lot of education,” said Kyle.

Art and Soul goes until July 10. and the winners for each category will be announced on July 23. Each location can be found by looking for the yellow flag with a red heart on it.

“This is something that we will always support and be a part of, no doubt about it,” said Kyle.

For more information, visit the Magic Valley Arts Council.

