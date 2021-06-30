Advertisement

College of Southern Idaho program offers options for non-traditional students

From Learning to Leading: Welding Technology Program
From Learning to Leading: CSI Welding Technology
From Learning to Leading: CSI Welding Technology(College of Southern Idaho)
By Candice Hare
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho offers a number of programs that are geared towards non-traditional students. One of their academic programs which is best suited to those who are working or otherwise busy during the day is their Welding Technology Program.

CSI offers three different Welding Technology degrees and certificates, including an associate’s degree.

In the welding program, students not only learn how to weld, but they additionally are taught skills such as blueprint reading and Auto-CAD computer-aided design.

For those interested in the welding program, there are several night school options that provide flexibility for students.

“We have a program in Burley, a night program. We have a night program here in Twin [Falls}, a night program in Jerome, and then we have a day program. All of them are first-year and we’ve scaled it back to accept 61 students every Fall,” said CSI Welding Program Manager Clay Wilkie.

Wilkie added there is exceptional demand for workers in the welding industry nationwide at the present and that CSI’s program has a virtually 100 percent placement in terms of graduates finding work after school. He also said those who might be best suited to the program are people who are goal-oriented and not afraid to get their hands dirty.

