Advertisement

Registration opens Wednesday for Fit One Race

St. Luke’s is hosting their annual Fit One Race this year, with multiple options for people, both in person and virtual
St. Luke's is hosting their race both in person and virtual this year.
St. Luke's is hosting their race both in person and virtual this year. (Photo from 2017 race)(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s is hosting their annual Fit One Race this year, with multiple options for people, both in person and virtual.

The race is on September 25. in Boise, but registration begins on Wednesday, June 30.

For the first 24 hours of registration, the race fee is only $30.

This year, they are capping the in person race at 6,350 people, which is about half of what they usually see at their in person race.

The virtual race can be done anywhere in Idaho, and there is no limit to how many can enter the virtual race.

“We are offering a virtual event out in Magic Valley this year, for the week leading up to the event, so from Sunday to Saturday the 25th, you can go run the Canyon Rim Trail with a special 5k using the race joy app, it can tell you where to go, have some shout outs, and help you get out and be active,” said the fit one race director Alissa McKinley.

All of the money raised from Fit One goes to St. Luke’s Children’s.

Children 12 and under can enter the race for free with a paying parent.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Honda Pilot rolled several times on Timmerman Hill in Blaine County.
Two Twin Falls teens and a child injured in rollover crash
On Friday, June 25, 2021, at approximately 3:39 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two...
Two Semi’s Collide South of Hansen
One person has been transported to the hospital following a rollover crash in Twin Falls County.
High speed chase leads to rollover crash in Twin Falls County
Accident at the intersection of Falls Avenue and 3300 East.
Update: Two cars submerged in irrigation holding pond after an accident in Twin Falls
Taylor Zamora and Anna white
Filer teens recognized for life saving efforts

Latest News

Art and Soul of the Magic Valley has been going on for 11 years.
Art and Soul of the Magic Valley creates a sense of community
21 Magic Valley charities receive $10,000 apiece
Montana man who shot into crowd at Idaho bar sent to prison
911
Idaho Falls woman saved by three-year-old daughter