Registration opens Wednesday for Fit One Race

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s is hosting their annual Fit One Race this year, with multiple options for people, both in person and virtual.

The race is on September 25. in Boise, but registration begins on Wednesday, June 30.

For the first 24 hours of registration, the race fee is only $30.

This year, they are capping the in person race at 6,350 people, which is about half of what they usually see at their in person race.

The virtual race can be done anywhere in Idaho, and there is no limit to how many can enter the virtual race.

“We are offering a virtual event out in Magic Valley this year, for the week leading up to the event, so from Sunday to Saturday the 25th, you can go run the Canyon Rim Trail with a special 5k using the race joy app, it can tell you where to go, have some shout outs, and help you get out and be active,” said the fit one race director Alissa McKinley.

All of the money raised from Fit One goes to St. Luke’s Children’s.

Children 12 and under can enter the race for free with a paying parent.

