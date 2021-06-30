Advertisement

Twin Falls softball team fundraising for national tournament

Impact is trying to fundraise for the 14U softball team.
Impact is trying to fundraise for the 14U softball team.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local softball team has a chance to play in the World Series next month.

Team Impact, a 14U all-star team based out of Twin Falls hopes to raise $35,000 in 10 days for their expenses.

Affiliated through the Babe Ruth league, their tournament is coming up next month in Treasure Coast, Florida.

The girls are led by Canyon Ridge High School and Stanford University graduate Kayler Detmer.

The team is quite young this year, with only three 13 year-olds.

“We’re the first Twin Falls team to be able to go to the World Series and so it would be cool to make it, like so other teams want to go too,” explained Maddy Simson.

Kalynn Benson added, “I’ve learned to work hard and continue to get to your goal and achieve things that you thought you would never achieve.”

“Love to get enough money to actually have an experience there, not just going to the hotel or to the field, but really make it a well-round experience,” Detmer explained. “There’s really awesome opportunities to learn more about the game, not only by playing, but going to a baseball game down there, going to the Babe Ruth World Series showcase and learning more about the game.”

They’re looking into fundraising ideas, but they do have a GoFundMe page available.

