Vallow faces new charges in Arizona

FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera...
FILE - In this March 6, 2020, file photo, Lori Vallow Daybell, left, glances at the camera during her hearing, in Rexburg, Idaho. In an indictment, Monday, May 24, 2021, Daybell, the mother of two children who were found dead in Idaho, in 2020, and her new husband were charged with murder in a case involving doomsday religious beliefs. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)(John Roark | AP)
By JACQUES BILLEAUD
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman with bizarre doomsday beliefs that Idaho prosecutors say she and her husband used to justify the killings of her son and daughter was indicted in metro Phoenix on a charge of conspiring to murder her ex-husband.

In an indictment unveiled Tuesday, Lori Vallow Daybell was charged in the 2019 death of Charles Vallow. He was killed in suburban Phoenix months before his 7-year-old son and 17-year-old stepdaughter went missing.

Police records show he was shot by Daybell’s brother when Charles Vallow was picking up his son from his estranged wife.

The brother told police he shot Vallow in self-defense. He died months later from a blood clot.

