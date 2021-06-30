Vallow faces new charges in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman with bizarre doomsday beliefs that Idaho prosecutors say she and her husband used to justify the killings of her son and daughter was indicted in metro Phoenix on a charge of conspiring to murder her ex-husband.

In an indictment unveiled Tuesday, Lori Vallow Daybell was charged in the 2019 death of Charles Vallow. He was killed in suburban Phoenix months before his 7-year-old son and 17-year-old stepdaughter went missing.

Police records show he was shot by Daybell’s brother when Charles Vallow was picking up his son from his estranged wife.

The brother told police he shot Vallow in self-defense. He died months later from a blood clot.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.