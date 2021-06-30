Advertisement

As wildfires rage, Biden is raising federal firefighter pay

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo Cal Fire Battalion Chief Craig Newell carries a hose...
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo Cal Fire Battalion Chief Craig Newell carries a hose while battling the North Complex Fire in Plumas National Forest, Calif. U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal firefighting crews to full-time, year-round crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and to make wildland firefighting jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French, testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said Thursday, June 24, 2021 agencies will seek to convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers. (AP Photo/Noah Berger,File)(Noah Berger | AP)
By AAMER MADHANI and MATTHEW DALY
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is temporarily raising federal firefighter pay to ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour.

Biden’s plan for higher pay comes as he holds a virtual meeting Wednesday with governors from Western states to discuss what’s already shaping up to be a torrid wildfire season.

In addition, a huge part of the Pacific Northwest is in the midst of one of the worst heat waves to hit the region in recent memory.

Biden also plans to announce other moves to help boost wildfire fighting capacity and prevention efforts.

Falling tree kills woman in west-central Idaho campground

